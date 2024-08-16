Business Standard
Intellect Design Arena opens Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru

Intellect Design Arena opens Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena announced the opening of a Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru. Driven by its commitment to First Principles Thinking, this facility marks a significant milestone in expanding partnership-led growth for Intellect, delivering customer-first solutions in the financial technology sector.
Located in the heart of India's Silicon Valley, the Bengaluru office will serve as a hub to nurture partnerships, enhance technical capabilities and accelerate the deployment of Intellect's advanced financial technology solutions composed with eMACH.ai. This opening reflects Intellect's dedication to empowering its partners and customers by fostering continuous learning & development and amplifying its position as a global leader in enterprise grade technology for financial institutions
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

