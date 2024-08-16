Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 47.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 47.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore
Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 47.75% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.5742.46 -26 OPM %12.1313.71 -PBDT4.265.61 -24 PBT2.954.25 -31 NP2.094.00 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Bombay High Court

Strict implementation of redevelopment act could make Mumbai slum-free: HC

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince fears assassination amid talks to normalise Israel ties

Uddhav

Will back candidate announced by Cong, NCP (SP) as CM face of MVA: Uddhav

fiscal deficit, manufacturing

Pitti Engineering shares hit new high after stellar Q1; up 89% in 6 months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon