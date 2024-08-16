Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd and Avro India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2024. Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd and Avro India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gian Lifecare Ltd lost 8.68% to Rs 21.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71261 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd tumbled 7.99% to Rs 71.99. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11493 shares in the past one month.

Murae Organisor Ltd corrected 7.41% to Rs 1.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd shed 6.83% to Rs 118. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3291 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News