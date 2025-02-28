Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1356.5, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 4.38% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1356.5, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has lost around 6.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20201.25, down 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 41.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon