Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.92, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 2.8% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.92, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 11.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8334.8, down 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.74 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 203.99, down 4.43% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 2.8% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 51.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon