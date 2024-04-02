IREDA hits the roof after loan disbursals climbs 14% YoY in Q4 FY24

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IERDA) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 149.75 after the company's total disbursement jumped 13.98% to Rs 12,869 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 11,291 in Q4 FY23.

During FY24, the loan disbursements stood at Rs 25,089 crore in FY24, registering the growth of 15.94% as compared with Rs 21,639 crore in FY23. Loan sanctioned increased 14.63% YoY to Rs 34,354 crore in FY24 while loan book jumped 26.71% to Rs 59,650 crore in FY24 as against Rs 47,076 crore in FY23.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on December 2023, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA

IREDA's net profit surged 67.14% to Rs 335.54 crore on 44.2% increase in total income to Rs 1253.20 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022. Profit before tax soared 64.5% YoY to Rs 386.14 crore in Q3 December 2023.

During the quarter, loan sanctioned surged 101.71% to Rs 23,796 crore as compared with Rs 11,797 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2023.