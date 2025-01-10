Business Standard

IREDA Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 425 cr

IREDA Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 425 cr

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)'s standalone net profit jumped 27% to Rs 425 crore on 36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,698 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 39% YoY to Rs 538 crore during the quarter.

Operating profit stood at Rs 652 crore in Q3 FY25, up 51% as compared with Rs 432 crore in Q3 FY24.

Cost of borrowing declined to 7.68% in Q3 FY25 in Q3 FY25 from 7.82% in Q3 FY24.

Net interest margin increased 3.33% during the quarter as compared with 3.20% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

 

Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 9.96% as on 31 December 2024 as compared with 9.87% as on 31 December 2023.

CRAR declined to 19.63% as on 31 December 2024 as against 23.88% as on 31 December 2023. Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 44.52% as on 31 December 2024 as compared with 48.33% as on 31 December 2023.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on December 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

The counter declined 2.55% to Rs 210.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

