IREDA jumps after board to mull fund raising upto Rs 4,500 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) rallied 5.53% to Rs 251.25 after the company's board said that it will meet on 29 August 2024, to consider raising funds up to Rs 4,500 crore through different modes.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on 30th June 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

The companys board meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 29 August 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating of upto Rs. 4500 Crore in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Right Issue / Preferential Issue.