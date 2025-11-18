Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

IRIS Business Services Ltd has added 3.71% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.3% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Business Services Ltd lost 4.57% today to trade at Rs 322.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.19% to quote at 35425.96. The index is up 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd decreased 1.5% and Datamatics Global Services Ltd lost 1.31% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.79 % over last one year compared to the 9.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

IRIS Business Services Ltd has added 3.71% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1272 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2879 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

EC orders special revision of electoral rolls in Assam ahead of 2026 polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon