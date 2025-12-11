Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

IRIS Business Services Ltd has lost 4.24% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Business Services Ltd gained 10.98% today to trade at Rs 339. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.55% to quote at 36712.45. The index is up 3.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 2.63% and Birlasoft Ltd added 1.67% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.67 % over last one year compared to the 3.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

IRIS Business Services Ltd has lost 4.24% over last one month compared to 3.88% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2493 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

