Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks secures IP routing equipment purchase contracts for BharatNet Phase III packages

Tejas Networks secures IP routing equipment purchase contracts for BharatNet Phase III packages

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tejas Networks has been awarded IP Routing equipment purchase contracts for 7 of the 12 BharatNet Phase-III packages announced till date, thereby emerging as the largest supplier by the number of packages.

BharatNet is a flagship program by the Government of India that seeks to create a transformative impact in rural India by bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities. The objective of this phase is to create a robust, reliable, and scalable middle mile network for BharatNet using IP-MPLS technology to ensure high-quality broadband to every rural citizen.

As a part of this nationwide deployment, Tejas will be delivering its state-of-the-art TJ1400 family of next-generation access and aggregation routers, indigenously designed and developed by the company, with tens of thousands of these carrier-grade systems already operational in high-availability, mission-critical networks. In BharatNet Phase III, TJ1400 products will be deployed in 9 states (Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur) and 5 union territories. Altogether, over 50,000 TJ1400 routers will be deployed across 57,000 GPs (Gram Panchayats) and 2000 Blocks in the country.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR stays subdued near record lows

Benchmarks snap 3-day losses in early trade; IT shares advance

Glenmark USA to launch Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial

Ashoka Buildcon rises after JV secures Rs 1,815-cr BMC project order

Nifty set for soft start as GIFT Nifty slips and Fed signals pause

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

