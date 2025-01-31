Business Standard

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.59 -86 OPM %-187.5016.95 -PBDT-0.130.11 PL PBT-0.130.11 PL NP-0.100.14 PL

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

