Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.44% to Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.59 -86 OPM %-187.5016.95 -PBDT-0.130.11 PL PBT-0.130.11 PL NP-0.100.14 PL
