Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions has announced that it has received an additional work order worth Rs 46.51 lakh from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL), based in Meerut.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of manpower services for 26 resources, including Administrative Operators, Office Assistants, and Executive Assistants. The contract period is set to commence on 1st July 2025 and will continue until 31st March 2026, with the possibility of further extension.

The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

 

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 0.57% to Rs 509.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

P&G Hygiene appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

P&G Hygiene appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces resignation of company secretary

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces resignation of company secretary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon