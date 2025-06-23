Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 511.38 points or 0.62% to 81,896.79. The Nifty 50 index slipped 140.50 points or 0.56% to 24,971.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.57%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,862 shares rose and 2,195 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.74% to 14.05.
Economy:
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Indexa seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectorsclimbed to a 14-month high of 61.0 in June. Rising from 59.3 in May, the latest reading was consistent with a sharp rate of expansion that was well above the long-run series average.
The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose from 57.6 in May to 58.4 in June, signalling the best improvement in operating conditions since April 2024.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index soared 4.39% to 1,748.40. The index jumped 4.76% for the second trading session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 12.64%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.39%), Nazara Technologies (up 3.19%), Dish TV India (up 1.82%), PVR Inox (up 1.07%), Saregama India (up 0.69%), D B Corp (up 0.46%) added.
On the other hand, Sun TV Network (down 1.29%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.47%) and Tips Music (down 0.31%) edged lower.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) surged 12.64% after the company released a detailed strategic business update outlining its plans for consolidation, capital infusion, and digital growth.
The company reported that it holds a 17% share of the urban TV viewership market (15+ age group). This comes amid broader industry consolidation that has resulted in a two-player market structure, with Peer-1 holding a dominant 34% share. Zee stated that it remains committed to strengthening its position in the evolving media and entertainment landscape.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Solar Industries India shed 0.52%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence & Aerospace has signed contract with Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply defence products.
Ideaforge Technology hit an upper limit of 10% after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 137 crore, inclusive of all charges to supply Mini UAVs with accessories to Ministry of Defence.
Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Viet Khanh Joint Stock Company for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for a solar power project.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 3.15% after the company announced it had secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since its last disclosure on 5 June 2025.
Godrej Properties fell 1.17%. The company announced that it had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of its residential project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.
Nitco jumped 2.04% after the company announced that it has received a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prestige Estates Projects for an additional tile supply order worth approximately Rs 45 crore.
Zen Technologies hit an upper limit of 5% after the companys board has approved the acquisition of TISA Aerospace (TISA) through a mix of share purchase plus compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) from current shareholders of TISA.
Global Markets:
European markets traded lower, while Asian markets ended lower on Monday as investor jitters grew following the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed oil prices higher and reignited fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Brent Crude climbed to $78.52 a barrel, continuing its upward trend amid regional tensions.
On the macro front, Japan delivered a pleasant surprise. Its manufacturing sector returned to expansion in June, with the au Jibun PMI rising to 50.4 from Mays 49.4. The services sector also saw steady growth, with the index nudging up to 51.5 from 51.0.
Back in the US, two of the three major indices closed lower on Friday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.22%, marking its third straight loss, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.51%. The Dow managed a modest gain of 0.08% as investors weighed geopolitical developments and the Feds next move on rates.
