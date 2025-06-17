Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 63 lakh contract from Wipro for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 63 lakh contract from Wipro for manpower services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received new work order worth Rs 62.66 lakhs from Wipro for providing technical manpower services.

Shares of Wipro added 0.76% to Rs 264.90 on the BSE.

The nature of the contract is the supply of manpower services, specifically aimed at supporting technical operations as per the client's requirements.

The work under the contract is scheduled to be completed by 30 November 2025. The total contract value stands at Rs 62,66,867.89. The company stated that promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions and is not applicable under arms length criteria.

 

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

LIVE news updates: Indian nationals in Tehran urged to move to safer areas

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath yatra routes declared 'No Flying Zone' as J-K bolsters security

Renault

Renault's CEO search includes insider Le Vot, Stellantis' Picat: Analysts

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

Uravshi Rautela, Yuvraj Singh

ED questions Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela in endorsements of betting apps

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services. As of 17 June 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 258.80 crore on the BSE.

Wipro is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients most complex digital transformation needs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC (India) secures Rs 172-cr contract from UCO Bank

NBCC (India) secures Rs 172-cr contract from UCO Bank

Vipul Organics hits the roof after securing first commercial order for new organic intermediate

Vipul Organics hits the roof after securing first commercial order for new organic intermediate

Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

USDJPY stays flat on BoJ decision to leave rates unchanged

USDJPY stays flat on BoJ decision to leave rates unchanged

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon