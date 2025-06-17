Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Hikal said that it has successfully cleared the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) at its API manufacturing unit in Jigani, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The audit, which covered multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), was conducted from 14 April to 18 April 2025.

The successful completion of the inspection reinforces Hikals compliance with international quality standards and strengthens its position in regulated markets like Brazil.

Hikal is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 48.08% to Rs 50.20 crore on 7.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 552.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of Hikal rose 0.29% to Rs 377.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

USDJPY stays flat on BoJ decision to leave rates unchanged

USDJPY stays flat on BoJ decision to leave rates unchanged

Indices turn rangebound; auto shares decline

Indices turn rangebound; auto shares decline

SNL Bearings management changes

SNL Bearings management changes

TCS partners with Council of Europe Development Bank to modernize reconciliation operations

TCS partners with Council of Europe Development Bank to modernize reconciliation operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon