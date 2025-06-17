Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

Israel's equity markets defy regional conflict, with TA-125 hitting record highs despite ongoing missile strikes with Iran

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

In the year so far, Israel's TA-125 index has risen 14 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity markets in Israel remained resilient, with benchmark indices hitting record highs despite continued deadly missile strikes exchanged with Iran for the fourth straight day.
 
Even as the West Asia conflict sent shock waves to global stock market and sent crude oil prices soaring, Israel's TA-125 rose 2.7 per cent on Monday to a fresh high of 2,790.07. Since the beginning of the latest attacks on June 13, the index has risen nearly 3 per cent, while the MSCI Asia ex Japan has seen a mere 0.7 per cent gain. 
 
In the year so far, the TA-125 index has risen 14 per cent, while the MSCI Asia ex Japan and MSCI World indices are up 12 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. 
 
 
Israel's stock market is at an all-time high, said Jitendra Gohil, chief investment strategist at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, and it is a preconceived notion that geopolitical tensions may lead to stock market corrections.
 
"In fact, heightened geopolitical tensions can lead to more fiscal and monetary easing, and the market loves loose policies. This won't be true in the case of countries that face sanctions (Iran, Venezuela, etc.), but today the US's ability to effectively implement sanctions has eroded. Look at Russia. The world is a very different place today, with multipolar forces emerging," Gohil said.  Track LIVE Stock Market Details Here

Also Read

IPO, Initial public offerings

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP dips to 11% ahead of opening; check key details

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut; shares list at 25% discount

ipo market listing share market

Last day! Aten Papers & Foam IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee shares jump on board's nod to infuse ₹2,237 crore via promoter warrants

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

 
On Friday, the Israeli military began airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear locations to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, in an operation dubbed 'Rising Lion'. Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in the strikes. 
 
The risk-off sentiment soared with oil prices spiking over 10 per cent, making it the biggest weekly gain since 2022. Brent prices can touch $150 a barrel (bbl) — up a whopping 103 per cent from the current levels — in the worst-case scenario if the Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts. Read more
 
However, tensions toned down with reports suggesting that Tehran wants to restart nuclear negotiations. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran’s evacuation on Truth Social, saying: “Iran should’ve signed the deal. What a shame and waste of life. Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.” 
 
Back home, stock markets remained cautious on hopes that high oil prices would not always dampen market sentiment. The BSE Sensex index was at 81,604.18, lower by 192 points or 0.23 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 24,890.2, down 56 points or 0.22 per cent. 
 
Despite the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict globally, stock markets are steady and resilient, according to  VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. "The decline in the US volatility index CBOE suggests that markets are unlikely to correct sharply unless the conflict takes a dramatic turn for the worse." 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Vishal Mega Mart drops 7%

Hindustan Zinc

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP

Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Premiumtrade, import, export, container, shipping

SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

stock market trading

Axiscades Technologies shares hit fresh all-time high today; here's why

Topics : Markets MARKETS WRAP Global stock markets Asia Markets Israel Iran Conflict India Israel ties US Iran tensions Middle East West Asia The Smart Investor Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon