J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1689.85, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.55% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% gain in NIFTY and a 58.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1689.85, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22464.8. The Sensex is at 74015.29, up 0.49%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 9.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37578 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News