Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
The Election Commission of India has announced the commencement of the second phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With this notification, the process of filing nomination papers has begun, marking a crucial step in the electoral process.
Candidates intending to contest in this phase have until the 5th of September to submit their nomination papers. The Election Commission will conduct a thorough scrutiny of these papers on the following day. For those who wish to withdraw their nominations, the deadline is set for September 9th.
The polling for this phase is scheduled to take place on September 25th, covering a significant portion of the region. Twenty-six Assembly constituencies spread across six districts will participate in this electoral exercise. The districts included in this phase are Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, representing a diverse cross-section of Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Election Commission has also announced that the results for all phases of the Assembly Elections will be declared on October 4th.
As the election dates draw nearer, all eyes will be on these six districts as they prepare to exercise their democratic right.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th AGM of RIL (Photo: PTI)

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA conducts searches across 7 states to probe leakage of defence secrets

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

CM Mamata debunks allegations of 'threat' to agitating junior doctors

GIFT City

Govt lowers min public float requirement to 10% for GIFT city listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon