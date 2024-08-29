J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

Candidates intending to contest in this phase have until the 5th of September to submit their nomination papers. The Election Commission will conduct a thorough scrutiny of these papers on the following day. For those who wish to withdraw their nominations, the deadline is set for September 9th.

The polling for this phase is scheduled to take place on September 25th, covering a significant portion of the region. Twenty-six Assembly constituencies spread across six districts will participate in this electoral exercise. The districts included in this phase are Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, representing a diverse cross-section of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission of India has announced the commencement of the second phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With this notification, the process of filing nomination papers has begun, marking a crucial step in the electoral process.