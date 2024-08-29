Business Standard
Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 650.69 points or 0.89% at 72789.94 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 2.64%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.44%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.32%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.12%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.95%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.9%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.75%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.61%).
On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 0.95%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 0.88%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.
The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.
On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

