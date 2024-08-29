Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA Board approves fund raising up to Rs 4,500 cr via equity route

IREDA Board approves fund raising up to Rs 4,500 cr via equity route

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 August 2024
The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 29 August 2024 has considered and accorded In-principle approval for raising of funds by way of equity capital for an amount aggregating upto Rs 4500 crore in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Right Issue / Preferential Issue or any other permitted mode or a combination thereof in such manner and on such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Acts/Regulations/Guidelines and subject to the approval from the Govt of India and other statutory/regulatory approvals .
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

