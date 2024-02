Additionally, the transfer of mining lease is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, which is likely to be completed within 18 months hereof.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

J K Cements has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Toshali Cements from its shareholders and promoters. Upon acquisition, Toshali has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with immediate effect.