Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.91%

Nifty Media index ended down 4.91% at 2113.95 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 14.56%, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 6.67% and Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped 3.68%. The Nifty Media index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 23.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 2.50% and Nifty Realty index added 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.64% to close at 22055.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.59% to close at 72623.09 today.