Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 49.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 49.17% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.47.2560.147.1714.375.6810.205.279.873.967.79