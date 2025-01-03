Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Magellanic Cloud Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2025.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Magellanic Cloud Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2025.

Jai Corp Ltd lost 8.69% to Rs 226.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.40% to Rs 8157.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1196 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd crashed 3.87% to Rs 550. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52890 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 79,300; IT, financials, pharma, health drag, Oil gains

Rishabh Pant century

IND vs AUS: My approach while batting was to keep it simple, says Pant

Chinmoy Krishna Das

Iskcon Kolkata to hold daily prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO previews Reno 13 series AI features ahead of January 9 launch: Details

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Centre amends norms to boost capex loans to states amid spending decline

Angel One Ltd dropped 3.68% to Rs 2866.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80741 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd pared 3.53% to Rs 70.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Ratings and Research affirms Steel Strips Wheels's rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings and Research affirms Steel Strips Wheels's rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Gujarat Pipavav Q3 cargo volume slides 13% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Q3 cargo volume slides 13% YoY

White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

REC gains as loan disbursements climbs 18% YoY in Q3

REC gains as loan disbursements climbs 18% YoY in Q3

Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon