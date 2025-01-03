Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 40.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 January 2025.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 40.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.03% to Rs.772.45. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 9.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62922 shares. The stock slipped 2.34% to Rs.735.05. Volumes stood at 31914 shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd saw volume of 58.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.88% to Rs.544.65. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

Aarti Pharma share price down 5% from day high on order to shut Vapi plant

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 79,300; IT, financials, pharma, health drag, Oil gains

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shriram Fin, 9 others to go ex-date next week

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

SC notice to Dera chief Ram Rahim on CBI's plea challenging his acquittal

mining, metals

This BSE 500 stock rose 19% in 3 days; had doubled investors wealth in 2024

Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 83.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.21% to Rs.4,051.90. Volumes stood at 5.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 38.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.345.65. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Banking stocks edge lower

Banking stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ONGC jumps after broker maintains 'buy' call

ONGC jumps after broker maintains 'buy' call

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon