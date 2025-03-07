Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Gaku Yoda, Deputy Director General, METI (Japan) has emphasized the importance of collaboration with India to establish the necessary frameworks for Japanese companies to expand into African region which has a high growth potential. In remarks made at the 48th Joint Meeting of India-Japan and Japan-India Business Co-operation Committee, he noted that Japan aims to promote investment by its companies in India and establishing business bases that will accelerate bilateral business with various African countries. He also added that the target of 5 trillion yen of investments in public and private investment in India from Japan set in 2022, is close to be achieved, with 3.8 trillion yen already achieved in just first two years. He also mentioned that METI has allocated approximately 1.5 billion yen (USD 10 million) for a budget programme dedicated to industrial Human Resource exchange with India from the budget for the Global South.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Plunge Amid Mixed Economic Data; Semiconductor Stocks Hit Hard

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Plunge Amid Mixed Economic Data; Semiconductor Stocks Hit Hard

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves liquidation of Great Eastern Services

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves liquidation of Great Eastern Services

Rites jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr LoA from South Central Railway

Rites jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr LoA from South Central Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon