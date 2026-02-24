Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's Nikkei surge 0.87%

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets advanced as traders returned from a holiday. The Nikkei average surged 0.87 percent to 57,321.09, with fiber-cable makers leading the surge on talk of bigger AI infrastructure spending.

Shares of Furukawa Electric soared 15.3 percent. Defense stocks underperformed after China's commerce ministry banned selling "dual-use" goods to a list of Japanese companies over worries of military use.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

