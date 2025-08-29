Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower due to profit taking on the final day of the month.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.26 percent to 42,718.47, pressured by a strong yen and some weak economic readings, with factory output falling more than expected last month and retail sales growth coming in below estimates.

The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent lower at 3,075.18. Automakers led losses, with Honda Motor and Toyota Motor falling 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

