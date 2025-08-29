Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark 0.37% higher

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark 0.37% higher

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day that might show core personal consumption expenditures prices rose 2.9 percent in July, the fastest pace in five months.

Recent strong U.S. economic data soothed recession jitters but also fueled concerns about persistent inflation amid geopolitical factors like the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Analysts say that a higher-than-expected print may not take a September rate cut off the table.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he wants to start cutting U.S. interest rates next month.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,857.93, extending its stellar performance through August driven by increased domestic liquidity.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Reliance Jio to file for IPO by first half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance, Google Cloud to build AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar

Reliance Industries forms AI subsidiary, inks $100 mn JV with Meta

Market extent losses for 3rd-day; Nifty settles below 24,450 mark

Nifty September futures trade at premium

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

