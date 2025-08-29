Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark 0.37% higher

Recent strong U.S. economic data soothed recession jitters but also fueled concerns about persistent inflation amid geopolitical factors like the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Analysts say that a higher-than-expected print may not take a September rate cut off the table.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said he wants to start cutting U.S. interest rates next month.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.37 percent to 3,857.93, extending its stellar performance through August driven by increased domestic liquidity.
