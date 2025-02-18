Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets register modest gains

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid U.S. tariff concerns and ahead of Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. dollar edged up from a two-month low and gold traded firm above $2,900 per ounce after a top Federal Reserve official played down the prospect of Donald Trump's trade war stoking inflation.

Oil prices moved up, with WTI futures rising more than 1 percent as OPEC delegates said the group was considering delaying restoring output.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains, with defense and banking stocks leading the charge. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallied 2.7 percent and Kawasaki Heavy Industries jumped 4.7 percent on expectations of increased military spending. Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron gained 3.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

 

The Nikkei average rose 0.25 percent to 39,270.40 on the back of promising GDP data and speculation around a Nissan-Honda merger. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,775.51.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

