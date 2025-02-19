Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto spurts after arm bags order worth Rs 5,500 cr under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

JBM Auto spurts after arm bags order worth Rs 5,500 cr under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

JBM Auto surged 16.75% to Rs 661.35 after the company's subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility has received an order worth Rs 5,500 crore from Convergence Energy Services (CESL) under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II).

The order includes procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,021 electric buses and development of allied electric and civil Infrastructure on gross cost contracting (GCC) under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II). These e-buses will be deployed in around 19 cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of buses.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.2% to Rs 52.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 48.66 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 3.7% YoY to Rs 1396.15 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cello World slides on reporting fire incident at Daman and Diu facility

Cello World slides on reporting fire incident at Daman and Diu facility

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

TCS inks pact with MassRobotics to drive robotics innovation in North America

TCS inks pact with MassRobotics to drive robotics innovation in North America

Dollar index hovers near 107 mark as steady recovery extends

Dollar index hovers near 107 mark as steady recovery extends

VRL Logistics announces cessation of directors

VRL Logistics announces cessation of directors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon