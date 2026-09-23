Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless signs MoU with Nasscom

Jindal Stainless signs MoU with Nasscom

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

To provide Jindal Stainless employees access to courses offered through NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime platform

Jindal Stainless has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nasscom to provide its employees access to FutureSkills Prime (FSP), a digital skilling platform led by Nasscom in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The partnership will provide employees with access to structured learning programmes across emerging technologies and professional skills, along with industry validated certification pathways.

Under the partnership, all Jindal Stainless employees will be able to access the FutureSkills Prime platform and enrol in courses offered by its network of learning and content partners. The platform offers certification programmes validated by SSC Nasscom, with assessment and certification available for eligible programmes. Jindal Stainless will also have a dedicated learning group on the platform to support participation and engagement across the organisation.

 

FutureSkills Prime offers courses across Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Blockchain and Digital Leadership, with learning pathways ranging from foundational digital fluency to advanced programmes. The platform brings together content from industry and training partners and offers multiple learning formats, including self-paced and instructor-led programmes, as well as short, bite-sized modules and comprehensive courses.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

China stocks edge lower ahead of US-China summit

China stocks edge lower ahead of US-China summit

Sensex settles 299 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Sensex settles 299 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Rites signs MoU with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation

Rites signs MoU with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation

Raymond forays into high value aircraft structures segment

Raymond forays into high value aircraft structures segment

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST