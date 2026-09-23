Raymond forays into high value aircraft structures segment

Subsidiary, JK Maini Global Aerospace successfully bids for tender related to major indigenous fighter aircraft programme

Raymond has achieved a significant milestone in its Aerospace & Defence journey, with its subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace has emerged as successful in the tender process conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and Defence OEM for the assembly of wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

This development marks Raymond's proposed entry into the aircraft structures vertical, expanding its capabilities beyond precision manufacturing into complex, higher-value aircraft assemblies. Importantly, the programme is envisaged to leverage the customer's existing infrastructure, enabling Raymond to develop capability and establish execution credentials while maintaining a capital-efficient approach.

Raymond now has two core businesses within the Engineering vertical - Aerospace and Defence & Tools and Auto Components. Raymond's engineering business has forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace and Defence. EV components and caters to international as well as domestic markets. Raymond's engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets.