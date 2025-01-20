Business Standard

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 928.1, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 928.1, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has dropped around 1.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 931.3, up 0.37% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

