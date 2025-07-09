Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 1.25%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.95, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.95, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25536.25. The Sensex is at 83758.45, up 0.05%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has added around 9.96% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27016.85, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 1.03% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 382.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

