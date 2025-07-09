Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajel Projects hits the roof on Rs 170 cr capacity expansion plan

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Bajel Projects hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 252.35 after the company announced a significant capacity expansion plan to cater to rising captive demand and boost sales in both domestic and international markets.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will undertake capacity expansion at its Ranjangaon facility, increasing galvanization capacity from the current 40,500 metric tonnes (MT) per annum to 110,000 MT per annum. The total investment for the expansion is Rs 170 crore, to be funded through internal accruals and debt.

The expansion will be executed in phases from Q4 FY26 to Q4 FY27 and once completed, will result in a total galvanization capacity of 110,000 MT, as per the company's official release.

 

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors.

The companys net profit fell 31.82% to Rs 4.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.07 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 63.84% to Rs 801.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 489.16 crore in the same period last year.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

