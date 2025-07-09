Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2672.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.97% slide in NIFTY and a 5.68% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2672.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25533.3. The Sensex is at 83725.11, up 0.02%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has gained around 0.66% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55504, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91546 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

