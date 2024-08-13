JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures declined 39.36% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.