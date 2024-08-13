Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 178.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 178.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.704.8897.5498.982.650.802.650.802.230.80