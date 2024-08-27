JSW Energy rises after subsidiary bags LoA for hybrid power project from MSEDCL

JSW Energy rose 1.60% to Rs 726.85 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has received letter of award (LoA) for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The 200 MW project was awarded to JSW Neo post a tariff based competitive bidding process.

"This project enhances the companys energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company, Mumbai-based JSW Energy said in a statement.

As a result of this capacity award, the companys total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 17.2 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.9 GW (including FDRE). The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.