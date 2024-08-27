Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spikes 0.72%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX
GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 0.72% today to trade at Rs 2.81. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.32% to quote at 3242.1. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 0.64% and Avantel Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 68.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 677.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.35 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted after open; Bondada India, Medi Assist gain over 5%

DMart

CLSA raises DMart target price, sees 14% upside, says report; stock gains

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules delaying election results finalisation

Diabetes

All you need to know about Type 1.5 diabetes, a mix of type 1 and type 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon