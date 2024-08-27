GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spikes 0.72%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 7.26% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 0.72% today to trade at Rs 2.81. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.32% to quote at 3242.1. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 0.64% and Avantel Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 68.61 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.