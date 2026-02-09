Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 2.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 435.23 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products declined 2.69% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 435.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.435.23392.798.898.7736.9031.8732.2527.9320.9521.53

