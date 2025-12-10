Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Jubilant Foodworks announced the following change in senior management:

1. Appointment of Virender Singh Sehrawat as EVP & Head -Integrated Supply Chain responsible for CTS, Quality, R&D, Projects, Procurement & Supply Chain and inclusion in the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 15 December 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid appointment, Somnath Das, SVP -Supply Chain & Manufacturing shall cease to be part of the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 15 December 2025. However, he will continue to lead Supply Chain & Manufacturing and will report to Sehrawat.

2. Appointment of Vibhor Gupta who is currently EVP & Head of Operations, Domino's India as EVP & Head - Popeyes and elevation to the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 31 January 2026.

 

3. Gaurav Pande who was earlier EVP & Head- Popeyes will now assume the role of EVP & Head - Corporate Strategy and continue to be part of the Senior Management of the Company. In this capacity, Pande will be responsible for shaping and driving the organization's long-term strategic vision and identifying future growth opportunities across all businesses.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

