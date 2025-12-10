Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Lifesciences gains after launching Denosumab Biosimilar

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.61% to Rs 934.75 after the company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments.

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody with several indications related to bone health, primarily used in the treatment of osteoporosis and in preventing skeletal complications in cancer patients. The launch of Zyrifa will help treat patients with bone metastases resulting from breast, prostate, lung, myeloma, kidney, thyroid, head and neck, and other solid tumours. Bone metastasis occurs when cancer spreads to the bones or other organs, indicating an advanced stage of disease. Zyrifa is priced at an MRP of Rs 12,495.

Bone metastases are a serious complication across multiple cancers, significantly affecting patient quality of life. Patients may experience pain, fractures, spinal cord compression, reduced mobility and loss of independence, often diminishing dignity and increasing mortality risk. The condition most commonly affects the axial skeletonthe spine, pelvis and ribsleading to severe complications.

 

Population-scale studies indicate that bone involvement affects 5070% of patients with advanced breast or prostate cancer, while 1540% of those with lung, kidney, thyroid and melanoma also develop skeletal metastases over time.

Zydus Lifesciences has been launching a wide range of biosimilars to treat various cancers ranging from breast cancer to prostate cancer, various other solid tumours and blood cancer. The company has also partnered with diagnostic companies.

Dr Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, With Denosumab 120 mg SC, we aim to bring access, affordability of medication in cancer patients needing critical care. This will help patients to retain mobility and support them in their fight against cancer.

The Zydus Group, with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life-sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in life sciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives.

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 38.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 911.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,037.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

