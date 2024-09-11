Jubilant Pharmova gains as Washington unit gets VAI classification from USFDA

Jubilant Pharmova advanced 1.60% to Rs 1,033.55 after its subsidiary, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS) received its manufacturing facility located at Spokane, Washington (USA) received classification of as "Voluntary Action Indicated" from USFDA.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an audit of the facility from 28 May to 6 June 2024. The US drug regulatorhas now determined the inspection classification of the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated.