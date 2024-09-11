US stocks finished mixed ahead of inflation report

US equities finished mixed on Tuesday, as investors prepared for a crucial inflation report expected to influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate cuts. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Nasdaq climbed 141.28 points or 0.8 percent to 17,025.88 and the S&P 500 rose 24.47 points or 0.5 percent to 5,495.52, but the Dow dipped 92.63 points or 0.2 percent to 40,736.96.

Tech stocks, including Nvidia (+1.5%), Microsoft (+2.1%) and Amazon (+2.4%), provided some support, lifting the Nasdaq 100 by 0.9%. Among other stocks, Oracle shares soared 11.5% after beating earnings estimates and securing a deal with Amazon Web Services.