Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

K E C International wins orders of Rs 1,017 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Under T&D and Renewables businesses
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,017 crores in T&D and Renewables businesses:
Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for EPC project and supply of towers in the Middle East.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Renewables:
The business has secured an order for Balance of System Package of a 625 MWp Solar PV project in Rajasthan from a subsidiary of a reputed PSU in renewable power generation segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Govt won't spare those behind paper leaks, says PM Modi

electric two wheeler

Centre amends CMVR to allow registration of convertible vehicles

Zomato

Zomato Financial Services voluntarily withdraws licence to become an NBFC

Pakistan flag

Days after launch, Pakistan's 'reinvigorated' anti-terror op loses vigour

Sebi

Raselle Capital VCC settles FPI violation case with Sebi, pays Rs 1.23 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon