K E C International wins orders of Rs 1,017 cr

Under T&D and Renewables businesses

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for EPC project and supply of towers in the Middle East.

Renewables:

The business has secured an order for Balance of System Package of a 625 MWp Solar PV project in Rajasthan from a subsidiary of a reputed PSU in renewable power generation segment.

