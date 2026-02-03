Kamat Hotels (India) tanks after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Kamat Hotels (India) slumped 9.04% to Rs 200.35 after the company reported 33.19% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 17.30 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 26.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 11.64% to Rs 117.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Rs 105.46 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 26.63 crore in Q3 FY26, down 25.09% from Rs 35.55 crore in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, an exceptional item of Rs 3.68 crore was recorded.

Total expenses increased 29.19% YoY to Rs 92.88 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 25.76% to Rs 22.94 crore, finance cost fell 19.52% to Rs 6.79 crore.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported an 49.43% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 18 crore in 9M FY26, compared with Rs 35.60 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.12% YoY to Rs 275.51 crore in 9M FY26.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News