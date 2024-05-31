Business Standard
Kanco Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 3.23 crore
Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.70% to Rs 76.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.232.49 30 76.52105.84 -28 OPM %-323.53-497.99 --7.4210.25 - PBDT-8.52-12.32 31 -5.429.00 PL PBT-9.15-13.06 30 -8.106.36 PL NP-9.29-10.42 11 -8.848.74 PL
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

